T20 World Cup: Shane Watson calls Virat Kohli a 'Freak' as former Indian skipper becomes leading run scorer in T20 WC

Shane Watson on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli eclipsed Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup tournaments. Jayawardene had scored 1016 runs in 31 matches and Kohli went past him in six matches fewer averaging more than 80.

Kohli has now scored a staggering 1065 runs in T20 World Cups with a knock of 64 not out off 44 balls against Bangladesh on Wednesday, winning him the Player of the Match award as India won the contest by five runs in another thriller at the Adelaide Oval.

Kohli needed just 16 runs to surpass Jayawardene in India's clash against Bangladesh and the batting maestro once again looked in sublime control throughout his innings as he notched up his third fifty in the tournament. Kohli has now scored a staggering 13 half-centuries in the T20 World Cup and has arguably been the most prolific run-getter in the tournament over the years.

"Over 1000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this. T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his country. He is a freak and those statistics are super freakish. It's incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It's ridiculous," Watson was quoted saying.

In four matches of 2022 T20I World Cup in Australia, Kohli has hit third half-century at a Bradman-esque average of 220. Currently, he is the leading run-scorer in this edition, as his tally reached 220 with knocks of 82 not out, 62 not out, 12 and now an unbeaten 64.

With the help of his 44-ball 64, India posted 184 runs on the board and would be hoping to defend the total to bounce back to winning ways post their loss against South Africa in their last game.