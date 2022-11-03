T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Wicket Keeper Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding'

India vs Bangladesh

The 2022 T20 World Cup witnessed another thrilling encounter as India edged past Bangladesh in a tense finale. But India's win in a rain-marred affair has sparked a few controversies as Bangladeshi cricketer Nurul Hasan accused former Indian skipper Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' during the second innings of the match.

Bangladesh was in control of the chase before the rain intervened after a breathtaking start by Litton Das. While several questions were raised about the hastened start to the game after the rain delay, Bangladeshi cricketer Nurul Hasan highlighted an incident of unlawful conduct by Virat Kohli.

Speaking after the match, Hasan said that the umpires had missed an incident of fake fielding by Kohli during the Bangladesh innings. The incident happened in the seventh over when Kohli feigned as if he was relaying a throw from the deep. Both the umpires and the batters missed it.

Hasan said that the field being wet had an impact on the chase and said that the fake throw from Kohli went unnoticed on the day.

"Certainly, the field was wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and eventually, what I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five-run penalty and that could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn't come," said Hasan.

Famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also had his say on this incident and said that no one actually saw this. Here's what he has to say.

On the fake fielding incident, the truth is that nobody saw it. The umpires didn't, the batters didn't and we didn't either. Law 41.5 does make provision for penalising fake fielding (the umpire still has to interpret it thus) but no one saw it. So what do you do! November 3, 2022

Law 41.5, which pertains to unfair play, prohibits the "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter". If the umpire deems an incident a breach of the law, then he/she can call for a dead ball and award the batting team five runs.