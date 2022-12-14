Shafali Verma's fifty in vain as Australia beat Indian Women's team by 21 runs to lead T20I series 2-1

Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur recorded a 73-run partnership

After losing their first match of the year 2022, Australian Women's cricket team bounced back to winning ways with a strong performance in the third T20I at Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.

Shafali Verma smashed a fifty while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur added 37 runs to the cause, along with a brief cameo from Deepti Sharma whose 25-run cameo went in vain as Australia prevailed by 21 runs.

Chasing a 173-run target, Indian Women lost vice-captain Smriti Mandhana early who could only score 1 run having smashed 79 runs in the thrilling super over win in the previous game.

Fellow opener Shafali struck a 73-run partnership with skipper Harmanpreet, but once the Indian skipper perished, the Women in Blue faced an uphill task.

Deepti continued her rich vein of form, smashing a few lusty blows but it proved to be too little too late.

Australia win the third T20I by 21 runs.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the next game



Scorecard https://t.co/jH1N1O1Koc #INDvAUS

The hosts could only score 151 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in their respective 20 overs, as Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner picked up a couple of wickets each.

Earlier, Harmanpreet won the toss and chose to bowl first, inviting Alyssa Healy's side to bat first. While the Aussie skipper could only score just a solitary run before getting out, while fellow opener Beth Mooney scored 30 runs.

Elysse Perry smashed 75 runs in just 47 balls, as she smoked 9 boundaries and three sixes, while Grace Harris also added 41 runs to the cause in just 18 balls, with a strike rate of over 277, helping the Australia women's side reach 172/8 in 20 overs.

Indian Women's team fell short of the required target by 21 runs, as the visitors took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

