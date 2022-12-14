Sara Tendulkar calls herself 'proudest sister' after Arjun smashes century on Ranji Trophy debut

Sara Tendulkar shares multiple stories on Instagram congratulating Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar on Wednesday notched a piece of history as he emulated his father Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious feat by smashing a century on his Ranji Trophy debut. After Arjun followed in the footsteps of his father by scoring a century against Rajasthan, his sister Sara Tendulkar was all hyped as she congratulated her brother on his achievement.

The Master Blaster achieved a similar feat when he made his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988 against Gujarat, and Tendulkar junior also emulated his father's feat by smashing a ton after coming out to bat at number 8 on Wednesday.

Sara called herself a 'proud' sister as she shared multiple pictures and videos of her brother Arjun on Instagram after his heroics while representing Goa in Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

In a series of stories, Sara first posted a video of Arjun celebrating his century in jubilance, on which she wrote '100 on debut, proudestestest sister today'.

She also shared a video posted by Mumbai Indians (MI), and wrote, "All your hard work and patience is slowly paying off," while Sara Tendulkar also shared a picture of her brother Arjun and wrote, "And this is just the beginning, your sister has always got your back! love you cutieee."

Arjun smashed 120 runs in 207 balls laced with 16 boundaries and 2 sixes. Earlier, he represented Mumbai, but after failing to get regular opportunities with Mumbai due to the presence of star names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw and others, Tendulkar junior decided to switch allegiance to Goa.

Having played T20 cricket for Mumbai, he got a NOC from his former side, and trained in Goa, helping his side score 493/8 at stumps at the end of day 2, against Rajasthan.