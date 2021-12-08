Is Virat Kohli giving up his ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma? Selectors to discuss outcome soon

As India's tour to South Africa is all set to begin on December 26, 2021, reports have been doing the rounds of social media that Virat Kohli might be stripped of the ODI captaincy as well after he gave up the leadership of the shortest format of the game.

It has been stated that there are plans to give the captaincy to Rohit Sharma as the 'Hitman' is already the full-time captain of the Indian T20I side.

However, according to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, the ODI captaincy is a matter that is 'sensitive' and the selectors will sit down with both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and discuss before a final call is taken.

"The ODI captaincy is a sensitive issue. There is a school of thought that Rohit Sharma should be given charge of all white-ball cricket after being appointed the T20I captain. But for that, the selectors need to sit with Virat Kohli and know where he stands with his batting.

"The situation will have to be discussed with Rohit too because he is also seeking clarity on his role," said a source according to the Times Of India.

As for the series against South Africa, the selection committee will first only announce the squad for the Test matches and the ODI squad will be announced at a later date.

India's tour to South Africa will start with the hugely awaited Boxing Day Test match that will be played at Centurion.