Sania Mirza reveals when husband Shoaib Malik will retire

Shoaib Malik continues to go from strength to strength for the Pakistan national team, and his efforts and work ethic was also lauded by his wife Sania Mirza. She even revealed how long Shoaib can keep playing and when he will call time on his illustrious career.

Malik, who is currently plying his trade for Pakistan Super League outfit Peshawar Zalmi, continues to go strong even at the age of 40. Sania, who married Shoaib back in 2010, lauded her husband for his 'healthy lifestyle' while revealing that all-rounder can still keep playing for two more years.

Speaking to Pakistan Cricket, Sania said, "Shoaib is exceptional and is so blessed. He really works hard on himself to stay at his best. He is a very good example of a healthy lifestyle. He can definitely in my opinion -- and I have said this to him -- that if you can mentally take the pressure, play for two more years."

The veteran player has now represented Pakistan for more than two decades in 400 internationals across all formats and was part of the team which reached the semifinals of the ICC T20I World Cup in UAE last year.

The Indian tennis ace further added that she and her husband support each other a lot, but the fact that they're both professional athletes, they always listen to their gut instinct.

"We value and support each other but, in the end, we always go with our gut as we both are professional athletes. We are playing for many years. He has always been supportive and he told me that he's behind this decision," stated Sania Mirza.

While Shoaib may not be planning of calling time on his illustrious career anytime soon, Sania had earlier announced that she will pull down curtains on her playing career after the current season. She made the announcement after bowing out of the Australian Open in January.