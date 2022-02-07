ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match tickets SOLD OUT within hours

The 2021 edition despite being the host did not go in favour of India and the Men in Blue will be looking to bounce back when they take the stage yet again for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

While the schedule for the same is already out with India and Pakistan all set to face each other yet again, the tickets for the group stage match have already been sold out within five hours. The match between the two arch-rivals will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, 2022. With a seating capacity of approximately 1 lakh, it makes MCG one of the biggest stadiums in the world.

The ICC had put out a tweet stating the tickets were up for sale around 6:30 AM IST on Monday and by 1:30 PM, the ICC website stated that 'public ticket allocation' for India vs Pakistan 'has been exhausted'.





Tickets are on sale now for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022!



Get your tickets here: — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 7, 2022

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, "over 60,000 pre-sale tickets for India vs Pakistan group match at the MCG on October 23 have already been sold."

The ICC statement read, "Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programmes. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match".

In the 2021 tournament, India had for the first time lost to Pakistan in an ICC tournament and they will be surely looking to bounce back in the 2022 edition.

India's fixtures for ICC T20 World Cup 2022:

In the Super 12, Group 2 - India are placed alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runners-up in Group A from the first round.

Following the match against Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne, India will face the runner-up from Group A (first round) on October 27 in Sydney.

They will then be up against South Africa in Perth on October 30, followed by a clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide on November 2. India's final fixture in the Super 12 stage will be against the winner of Group B (first round) on November 6 in Melbourne.