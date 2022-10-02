Search icon
RSWS 2022: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends lift 2nd consecutive title after beating Sri Lanka Legends

Naman Ojha became only the second player in the history of Road Safety World Series to smash a century, which helped India Legends win by 33 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

Naman Ojha's unbeaten 108-run knock in the final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Saturday helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends to lift their second consecutive title in Raipur. The team led by Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten in the tournament as they beat Sri Lanka in the summit clash for the second time in a row. 

Riding Ojha's splendid knock, India Legends posted a total of 195-6 in their respective 20 overs, but their opposition folded for a paltry 162 runs, as Sachin's side prevailed by 33 runs. 

Having won the toss and opting to bat first, India Legends skipper Sachin himself failed to leave a mark in the final as he was dismissed on a golden duck. However, his fellow opener Naman continued his good run of form from the semifinal where he had scored 90* runs to help his side reach the summit clash. 

Vinay Kumar finished as the second highest run-scorer for India Legends behind Ojha with his valuable 36-run inning. 

As far as Tillakaratne Dilshan's side were concerned, Nuwan Kulasekara chipped in with three wickets, including that of Sachin, whereas Isuru Udana also registered two scalps.

While chasing 196 runs to win their maiden RSWS title Sri Lanka didn't get off to a good start as they lost both their openers Dilshan Munaweera and Sanath Jayasuriya inside the first three overs. 

Skipper Dilsham could only contribute 11 runs as Ishan Jayaratne's valiant fifty went in vain. 

All the Indian bowlers recorded at least one dismissal each with Vinay Kumar leading the attack courtesy of his three wickets. 

