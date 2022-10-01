Headlines

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar departs for golden duck in Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka legends

Sachin Tendulkar's Road Safety World Series effort with India Legends was disappointing. He scored 85 runs in six matches for India Legends.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar disappointed Raipur supporters by departing for a golden duck in the final of the Road Safety World Series 2022. Tendulkar failed to worry the scorers in the major final, which pitted India Legends against Sri Lanka Legends.

In the first over of the Road Safety World Series 2022 final, Sachin Tendulkar was undone by a sharp inswinger from former Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara. Tendulkar left a large space between his bat and pad, allowing the ball to sneak through and land on the top of the off-stump.

Fans had gone to Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium to witness the India Legends compete in the final, but the stadium went silent when Tendulkar stepped back to the pavilion during the first over.

Nuwan Kulasekara increased to India's problems by dismissing Suresh Raina in the powerplay. Raina scored four runs before being caught in the fast bowler's second over.

Notably, India placed former fast bowler Vinay Kumar ahead of Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan in a startling batting order change. On a foggy evening in Raipur, Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and chose to bat.

Sachin Tendulkar had a mediocre Road Safety World Series campaign with India Legends. For India Legends, he scored 85 runs in six matches.

Check out the video here:

 


Meanwhile, Naman Ojha slammed a stunning century as India Legends put on 195 batting first. Ojha was well supported by cameos from Vinay Kumar and Yuvraj Singh to help the defending champions put on a competitive total.


