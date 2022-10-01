Ben Stokes reacts to Harsha Bhogle's post slamming England media over Deepti Sharma's run-out

Image Credit: Twitter

England Test captain Ben Stokes replied to famous analyst Harsha Bhogle after he tweeted a strong-worded Twitter thread criticizing English fans and media for "vitriol" directed towards Deepti Sharma following her run-out of England batter Charlotte Dean at Lord's.

Bhogle tweeted on Friday in support of Deepti for mankading Charlie Dean during the third ODI between India and England last week. Bhogle took to Twitter to strike out at the English media for questioning a player who played within the rules and gained no unfair benefit.

The Indian cricket commentator pointed out how it is a cultural thing in England to deny the dismissal. “I think it is a cultural thing. The English thought it was wrong to do so & because they ruled over a large part of the cricket world, they told everyone it was wrong. The colonial domination was so powerful that few questioned it,” Bhogle said.

Responding to the tweet, Stokes said, “Harsha … bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad?”. Bhogle said in another tweet that the people in power or who were in power should “stop believing that the world must move at their bidding”. “As in society, where judges implement the law of the land, so too in cricket. But I remain disturbed by the vitriol directed towards Deepti,” Bhogle added.

Harsha … bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad? https://t.co/QNyY8K59kP — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

"Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive (receive) countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you?" - he wrote in another tweet.

Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? https://t.co/m3wDGM7eU3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

"Is this a culture thing?? ....absolutely not, I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world,as people all over the world have made comment's on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English," he added in another tweet responding to Bhogle.

Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? https://t.co/m3wDGM7eU3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

Stokes was England's hero in the 2019 World Cup final, when he delivered a match-winning performance, although he was assisted by some luck when an overthrow bounced off his bat and went for four runs, allowing the hosts tie the game. After winning the Super Over on a boundary count, England went on to win the trophy. Stokes has now faced backlash for his dive, which caused the ball to reach the boundary rope in the final.

Talking about the incident, Bhogle responded to the England all-rounder saying - “Well, you were not at fault on that one so with you there. On the reaction in England to the non-striker backing up, I think it is what you are told when you learn the game and so, part of culture. Very happy to chat about it one day if you have a moment.”

Well, you were not at fault on that one so with you there. On the reaction in England to the non-striker backing up, I think it is what you are told when you learn the game and so, part of culture. Very happy to chat about it one day if you have a moment. Cheers — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2022

The ICC has announced that running out a batter on the non-end, striker's colloquially known as "Mankading," will be relocated from the "unfair area" of the ICC rule books. The dismissal is now considered a standard run-out and can be used by a bowler if the non-striker is unfairly taking advantage by backing up too far.

READ| IND-W vs SL-W: Deepti Sharma inflicts another stunning run-out during Asia Cup clash, watch video