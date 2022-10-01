IND-W vs SL-W: Deepti Sharma inflicts another stunning run-out during Asia Cup clash, watch video

Deepti Sharma

Nearly a week after Deepti Sharma grabbed headlines due to her run-out against Charlie Dean, the Indian all-rounder was at it again during Asia Cup 2022. The Indian all-rounder had grabbed headlines after she dismissed Dean on the non-striker's end as she was regularly leaving her crease early.

Deepti thus 'mankaded' Dean which is now considered legal under the latest modification of rules, but still, the dismissal had divided the cricketing fraternity. Less than a week later, the Indian all-rounder reminded fans of her immaculate fielding skills as she dismissed Sri Lanka's Malsha Shehani with a stunning throw.

During India's opening game in Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday, Deepti who was stationed at the backward point, gave the fans a sneak peek of her incredible athleticism as she took a 360-degree turn and produced a direct hit.

The Sri Lanka batter wasn't perhaps expecting Deepti to execute a throw towards the non-striker's end, but the Indian cricketer conjured up a great effort to help her side pick up their second wicket and ultimately they were able to restrict Sri Lanka under the required target of 151 runs.

Deepti Sharma became a major talking point on social media after she chose to dismiss Charlie Dean on the non-striker's end during the third ODI between India and England at Lord's.

Many cricketers from past and present engaged in the debate surrounding the whole matter. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur's side did win their inaugural Asia Cup match by 41 runs, thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues' 76-run inning.