RR vs DC Dream11 predictions, IPL 2021: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in Mumbai

Match seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take on each other in Mumbai.

The 2020 season runners-up Delhi started their IPL 2021 campaign with a win under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) courtesy of an opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

The Delhi franchise was even without a few key personnel namely Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. However, Nortje would likely miss this clash as well after testing COVID-19 positive.

As for their opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, haven't had the best of starts. Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL adds to the Royals woes given Jofra Archer is already on the sidelines. However, Rajasthan has a decent squad, with Liam Livingstone and David Miller vying for a place.

Dream11 Prediction – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – Match 7, IPL 2021 in Mumbai

RR vs DC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Riyan Parag

All-rounder: Chris Morris

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Avesh Khan

RR vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C&WK), Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal and Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje and Amit Mishra/Umesh Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Ajinkya Rahane, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Gopal, Avesh Khan, Chetan Sakariya

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, April 15. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.