Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Schedule: Match fixtures, date, time, venue and full squad

IPL 2023

Despite boasting a star-studded squad year after year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have yet to win a single IPL title in their history. The closest they have come to glory was in 2011, when Chris Gayle's remarkable batting performance propelled them to the brink of victory.

Ever since Virat Kohli was appointed captain in 2011, the team has been a mid-table team and has only reached the final once. The inaugural season of 2008 and 2014 were the two lowest points in the franchise's history, with the team only managing to win four and five matches respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on April 2nd. The RCB's final match of the league stage will be against the Gujarat Titans on May 21st, marking the end of the regular season.

RCB IPL 2023 schedule

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengrs Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG), Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma.

