Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Schedule: Match fixtures, date, time, venue and full squad

IPL 2023

For the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick off their campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 1 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. KKR had a disappointing season in IPL 2022, winning only six out of their fourteen group-stage matches and finishing in seventh place. Despite Shreyas Iyer's captaincy debut, several key players failed to make an impact, leading to the team's underwhelming performance.

Looking ahead to IPL 2023, the Knight Riders find themselves placed in Group A, alongside formidable opponents such as the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

With the competition in this group being so fierce, the Knight Riders will have to bring their A-game if they hope to make it to the playoffs. It will be an exciting season as these teams battle it out for the top spot in Group A.

KKR IPL 2023 schedule

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight RIders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

