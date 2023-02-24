Search icon
Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Schedule: Match fixtures, date, time, venue and full squad

The five-time champion had a poor 2022 campaign where it finished at the bottom of the standings after the league stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

File Photo

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, will be looking to turn over a new leaf after a couple of underwhelming seasons when they kick off their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. With a renewed sense of determination, the Mumbai Indians will be hoping to reclaim their title as the IPL's top team.

After claiming their fifth title in 2020, Mumbai had a fifth-place finish in 2021. But what followed the next season came as a shock to many as Rohit Sharma and his team finished dead last on the table in 2022. This unexpected result was a major disappointment for the squad, who had been so successful the previous year.

Plagued by injuries, a weak bowling attack, and an unsettled playing XI, Mumbai had a torrid last season. However, with the deadly combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer likely to be available for the entire tournament, and a wide array of dynamic batters, an exciting roster awaits the Mumbai-based franchise. This season, the team is poised to make a strong comeback and reclaim their place at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Full Schedule:

April 2 – MI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

April 8 – MI vs Chennai Super Kings – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

April 11 – MI vs Delhi Capitals – Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 16 – MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

April 18 – MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 22 – MI vs Punjab Kings – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

April 25 – MI vs Gujarat Titans – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 30 – MI vs Rajasthan Royals – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 3 – MI vs Punjab Kings – Mohali (7:30 PM IST)

May 6 – MI vs Chennai Super Kings – Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

May 9 – MI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 12 – MI vs Gujarat Titans – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 16 – MI vs Lucknow Super Giants – Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

May 21 – MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

