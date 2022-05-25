Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh head to Maldives after IPL 2022, check viral pics

Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh's Maldives vacation pics

After a long and exhausting period of two months in the bio-bubble with Mumbai Indians, skipper Rohit Sharma has headed to Maldives during his off-time after his side exited the IPL 2022 season, as they finished in 10th place.

The five-time IPL champs had a torrid time in IPL 2022, wherein Rohit struggled big time, both as a skipper and as a batsman.

After the end of IPL 2022 for Mumbai Indians, Rohit headed off to Maldives to spend some quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

READ| IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's old tweet thanking Rohit Sharma goes viral after MI send RCB to playoffs

The Team India skipper has already been rested for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, with the selectors giving senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others a well-needed break.

Rohit will join up with the Indian side during mid-July, alongside head coach Rahul Dravid before India's one-off Test against England in July.

Before that, however, the veteran batsman is recharging his batteries as he enjoys the time away from the cricketing field in Maldives with Ritika and Samaira.

READ| Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, fans asks Ravi Shastri to choose one, check his reply

Sharing a picture with his wife on Instagram, Rohit wrote, "This is all I need for the next few days…. #DiscoverSoneva #ExperienceSoneva #SonevaJani @discoversoneva."

Mumbai Indians had a season to forget in IPL 2022, as their senior players, including Rohit, Keiron Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah among others struggled for consistency all season.

Rohit however will be hoping to wipe the slate clean as he starts afresh after his vacation in Maldives. He will return to action with the Indian side during their tour of England in July.