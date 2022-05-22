IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's old tweet thanking Rohit Sharma goes viral after MI send RCB to playoffs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made it to the playoffs, courtesy of Mumbai Indians (MI) defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last league game. With the victory, former RCB captain Virat Kohli was seen over the moon and fans took had taken to social media to express their joy.

While all were thanking the MI Paltan for giving RCB this happiness, an old 'Thanks Rohit' has gone viral. The tweet from 2019 was a reply from Kohli to Rohit after the latter had taken to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.

Thanks Rohit — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2019

But Twitterverse in its own twisted way brought that old tweet back to life and it started trending on social media.

Virat Kohli was already grateful to Rohit . https://t.co/jEZdUnSuSj — Prateekaaryan (@Prateek_Aaryan) May 21, 2022

This is how old tweets works https://t.co/eGVV8u8wuz May 21, 2022

As far as the game is concerned, the clash would decide the fate of two teams - Delhi and RCB. For DC to qualify, they had to simply win the contest.

However, for RCB, their fate was in the hands of MI and they had to win against DC to help the Faf du Plessis side move ahead. The whole RCB squad was seen cheering for MI and some even took to Twitter to express their excitement.