Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, fans asks Ravi Shastri to choose one, check his reply

Ravi Shastri asked to choose one among Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, check his reply

Ravi Shastri seems to be enjoying his time away from the travails of the hot seat as the head coach of the Indian side. Having led the Indian side successfully as their coach, Shastri completed his tenure last year, after the T20 World Cup.

More recently, he has taken up the job of a commentator during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, and he's had his moments, where the veteran has hogged the limelight.

For example, on Friday morning, Shastri shocked his fans when he changed his bio, which read, "Happy hours always."

The former Indian all-rounder then posted three back to back pictures of himself all dressed up inside a nightclub, along with interesting captions, which confused fans on Twitter.

My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

While netizens turned those pictures into meme fodder, some wondered whether Ravi Shastri's account was hacked, others speculated whether it was all part of a promotional gimmick.

He then decided to have a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter, and thus #AskRavi started to trend on Twitter, and one fans actually went on to ask him the golden question.

A Twitter user asked Shastri to pick one among Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the modern greats of the Indian side, and Ravi Shastri's intriguing reply, surely must have cracked up his fans.

The former Indian head coach tweeted, "I'm in a good mood today, ask me anything. #AskRavi," to which his fans posted various queries but the one which caught our eye was a Twitter user's query about choosing one between Rohit and Virat.

I’m in a good mood today, ask me anything. #AskRavi — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

"Sir pick one, Rohit or Kohli? #AskRavi," tweeted the fan, to whom Shastri, in his own unique way replied, "Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai."

Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Just goes on to highlight that the former Indian all-rounder simply loves to live a colourful life. One of his tweets earlier in the day simply summed up his vibe. The tweet read, "Mujhe kya main toh chill hun."