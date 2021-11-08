Headlines

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Look at players who can replace Virat Kohli as India's T20 captain

India have failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and the Men in Blue will be looking for a consolation win over Namibia.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 12:49 PM IST

Team India skipper Virat Kohli will lead India's T20 side for the last time in the shortest format of the game against Namibia on Monday (November 8). It may be recalled that Kohli had already announced before the start of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 that he would step down as Team India captain in the T20 format. 

India have failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and the Men in Blue will be looking for a consolation win over Namibia. Let's take a look at the players who can replace Kohli as captain of Team India in T20 internationals. KL Rahul

KL Rahul is currently the skipper of IPL franchise Punjab SuperKings and is regarded by many as the best T20 batsman from India. Speculations are rife that the selectors may appoint Rahul as the next captain of India T20I side.Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is a brilliant leader and has won multiple IPL titles for his team. Rohit is currently the vice-captain of India and is also in the race to replace Virat Kohli as Indian captain.Rishabh PantExplosive wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant was appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals after Shreyas Iyer got injured in the first half of IPL 2021. If reports are to believed, the selectors may spring a suprise by appointing Pant as the new captain of India T20 side.Shreyas IyerShreyas Iyer, 26, was appointed captain of the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals)in 2018 and he had played an important role in helping the side their first-ever IPL final in 2020. Iyer has an impressive record in T20 cricket and the selectors may give him an opportunity to lead the side.

