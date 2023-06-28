Rishabh Pant updates Instagram bio, celebrates 'second D.O.B' amid recovery reports

Image Source: Twitter

As Rishabh Pant continues his recovery from a serious accident that left him sidelined, both Team India and their devoted fans eagerly anticipate the return of their talented young wicketkeeper-batsman. It has been six months since Pant's near-fatal car crash on December 31, which resulted in multiple injuries. While there is no definitive timeline for the 25-year-old's comeback, videos showcasing his training and recovery have been received positively.

With the ICC recently unveiling the schedule for the 2023 World Cup in India, Pant finds himself in a race against time to fully recuperate, although the odds may not be in his favor. Nevertheless, this has not deterred Pant from pushing himself in his training. Despite being confined to a bed initially, Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation. However, there is still a considerable distance to go before he can make a complete recovery.

Pant's injuries forced him to withdraw from the IPL, the World Test Championship final, and are likely to keep him out for an extended period. Nevertheless, one thing he remains thankful for is his second chance, which Rishabh Pant embraced following his survival from a crash on the Delhi-Roorkie highway.

On Wednesday, Pant took to Instagram and updated his bio with a brand-new piece of information. "Second D.O.B – 05/01/23," it said, referring to the date he underwent his first successful operation post the accident.

Pant has changed his bio on Instagram.



2nd Date of birth on 5th January 2023. pic.twitter.com/ASHOSyakWR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 28, 2023

Rishabh Pant is diligently working towards regaining full fitness and securing his spot in the ODI World Cup 2023, as announced by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday. The wicket-keeper batsman has been providing regular updates on his recovery journey through social media platforms.

At times, Pant can be spotted conquering staircases, showcasing his determination and commitment. On other occasions, he can be seen putting in the hard yards at the National Cricket Academy alongside his fellow teammates. The selectors and team management are anxiously awaiting the swift return of this talented cricketer, keeping their hopes high.

Reunion is always fun with the gang pic.twitter.com/brHKH8Lnvi — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 26, 2023

READ| 'No communication from BCCI': Snubbed Indian star on non-selection in Test squad for West Indies tour