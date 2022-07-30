IND vs WI: Rishabh Pant throws away his wicket in 1st T20I, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma during 1st T20I vs WI

India continued their momentum from the ODI and went on to win the 1st T20 against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium. With the return of skipper Rohit Sharma and other players, it was supposed to be a great contest. The captain's half-century and spinner Ravi Bishnoi's tight bowling helped in India's victory.

Despite the 68 runs margin win, the 'Hitman', during the course of the game, was seen as unhappy.

In the first game of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies on Friday, Rohit was seen fuming at wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant when he played a rash shot to throw his wicket.

The incident had taken place on the final ball of the 10th over. All-rounder Keemo Paul, who has played alongside Pant for Delhi Capitals in the IPL during the 2019 season, bowled a fuller delivery across off.

This tempted Pant to go for a lofted shot and the 24-year-old swung his bat hard, but all he got was a thick outside edge. The ball flew directly towards Akeal Hosein at short third man.

Rohit, who watched Pant get out was left fuming. He gestured to his partner that he could have played the shot in a better way.

WATCH:

Pant had come to the crease to bat at number four. Suryakumar Yadav had gone on to open the innings for India alongside Rohit. SKY was the seventh different opening batter for India in T20Is since the start of the South African series last month.