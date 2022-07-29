India wins the 1st T20I match against West Indies by 68 runs, leads 5 match series by 1-0

India vs West Indies 1st T20I

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the Indian team managed to score over par score and set the target of 190 runs in the 1st T20I against West Indies. Skipper Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock and scored a half-century whereas Dinesh Karthik, who has been playing the role of a finished played a knock of 41 runs which came in 19 deliveries.

READ: Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway

Talking about the West Indian chase, the hosts never looked settled throughout their innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

West Indies got off to a blazing start with Mayers mauling 'em to all corners, but Arshdeep had the last laugh despite conceding 10 off his first 2 deliveries. The promotion of Jason Holder didn't quite work for the Windies as he got knocked over by Jaddu for a 4-ball duck.

It was all building up nicely around the 8th over as Windies gathered some momentum by taking 13 runs off Jadeja's second over. Things, however, changed quite quickly with Ashwin and Bishnoi ripping through the powerful middle-order

Arshdeep Singh opened the bowled the 2nd over for the Indian team and got the wicket of West Indian opener Kyle Mayers in his third delivery. Jason Holder, who was promoted up the order in this game also failed to leave a mark as he got out to Ravindra Jadeja on a duck.

From there on, wickets kept falling for the West Indian team at regular intervals and the Indian team went on to win this match by a huge margin of 68 runs.

READ: Rohit Sharma's half-century and Dinesh Karthik's 19 ball 41 powers Indian team to 190 runs in the 1st T20I

Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh were the pick of the bowlers from the Indian team as they all took 2 wickets each. Shamarah Brooks was the highest run scorer from the West Indies team in this match as he scored 20 runs.