Rohit Sharma's half-century and Dinesh Karthik's 19 ball 41 powers Indian team to 190 runs in the 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma

A brilliant half-century by Rohit Sharma and a blistering cameo of 41 runs by Dinesh Karthik guided India to post 190/6 in the first innings of the first T20I of the five-match series against West Indies, here at Brian Lara Stadium on Friday.

Rohit smashed 64 runs off 44 balls while Dinesh Karthik scored 41* runs in 19 balls to provide India with a strong hand in the first innings. For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph scalped two wickets while Obed McCoy and Akeal Hosein took one wicket each.

Put to bat first, Team India had a great start with the opening batters captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav thrashing Caribbean bowlers at every corner of the ground. The duo`s trashing was stopped as Suryakumar was dismissed by Akeal Hosein after scoring 24 runs in 16 balls. Rohit continued the carnage on West Indies bowlers.

Shreyas Iyer came out to bat but the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Obed McCoy on a duck ball. Rishabh Pant then joined the captain on the crease to keep the momentum going in their team's favor.

But Pant's stint on the crease was cut short by Keemo Paul. Hardik Pandya later came to the crease but could only score one run. Star all-rounder of the team Ravindra Jadeja tried to anchor the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit brought up his fifty in 35 balls.

Rohit built a much-needed partnership with Jadeja to take India`s score beyond the 100-run mark. In the 15th over Rohit fell prey to Jason Holder after scoring 64 runs. After Indian skipper, Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin tried to anchor an inning to post a respectable total. In the last over Karthik trashed McCoy for 15 runs to take India`s total to 190/6 in 20 overs.