REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes only third player other than Dhoni to lead CSK in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings' head coach, Stephen Fleming, is optimistic about MS Dhoni participating in the full IPL 2024 season. Fleming mentioned that Dhoni's fitness has improved compared to last season, and he seems ready to make a big impact in the 17th IPL season. Reflecting on past decisions, Fleming admits they weren't ready for anyone except Dhoni to lead in 2022, even though they made Ravindra Jadeja the captain.

In 2022, the captaincy was initially entrusted to Ravindra Jadeja, but following the team's setbacks, Dhoni resumed leadership. Fleming explained, 'well, the big thing about a couple of years ago was that we probably weren't ready for MS to move aside'. He also mentioned that the change in captaincy back in 2022 served as a wake-up call for the team. He emphasized that now, the franchise is more prepared to work under a new captain and build for the future.

Fleming elaborated on their preparations, says they were shocked when Dhoni stepped down as captain last time. But this time, we were ready. We've been working hard to prepare a new captain, and it's been good to see our young players stepping up. Fleming also confirmed discussions with Ruturaj regarding captaincy, viewing it as a significant opportunity for him.

Fleming also hinted that Dhoni and other experienced players might provide on-field guidance to assist Gaikwad in settling into his new position. Gaikwad is now just the third player, besides Dhoni, to captain CSK in the IPL. The 27-year-old has previous leadership experience, having led Maharashtra in 13 T20 matches and India in three T20Is during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where they secured the gold medal.

Furthermore, Stephen Fleming expressed confidence in MS Dhoni's batting performance throughout the season. He says, 'Expecting MS(Dhoni) to play the whole season. His body is much better from last season'.

'I am expecting MS to play and play well. The indications from his pre-season are that he is doing really well. The body is a lot better and stronger than last year with his knee and from what I can see, his desire to contribute and do well is as high as ever. It's great for us,' he added.

Chennai Super Kings will kick off their quest to defend their title at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22nd. Ruturaj Gaikwad will face off against his former opening teammate, Faf du Plessis, who will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in this highly anticipated opening match.