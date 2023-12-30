Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

Renowned Pakistani TV host invites MS Dhoni following his praise for cuisine

Pakistani sports anchor Fakhr-e-Alam praised MS Dhoni for appreciating Pakistani food. The TV anchor also invited the former Indian captain to visit Pakistan.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

The famous Pakistani sports anchor, Fakhr-e-Alam, extended an invitation to MS Dhoni after Dhoni praised Pakistani food in a viral video. Dhoni had suggested that people should try Pakistani cuisine as it's amazing. Alam, known for hosting the 'Pavilion' show with Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Moin Khan, and others, warmly invited Dhoni in response to his appreciation for Pakistani food.

Fakhr-e-Alam reposted the video on X and invited the former Indian skipper to his popular show ‘The Pavilion’. 'Bhai @msdhoni dil jeet liya aap nay….…..I think you should be in The Pavilion with us not just for the cricket but for the FOOD', Fakhr wrote on X.

Between 2006 and 2008, Dhoni visited Pakistan for cricket matches, playing three Tests and 11 ODIs. During these games, he performed exceptionally well, scoring 179 runs in Tests with an average of 59.66, including a notable 148 in Faisalabad. In the 11 ODIs, Dhoni made an impressive record, scoring 546 runs with an average of 136.50. His unbeaten 109 in the Asia Cup match against Hong Kong in Karachi's National Stadium was his highest score.

In the early stages of his career, Dhoni was known for his unique long hair. Even former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni's hairstyle after an ODI at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Musharraf complimented Dhoni, saying, 'Congratulations on your victory. I saw a sign asking you to cut your hair. In my opinion, you look good with this hairstyle. Don't get a haircut.'

In that match, Dhoni was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his excellent performance, scoring an unbeaten 72 off 46 balls, including 13 fours. He, along with Yuvraj Singh, made an unbeaten partnership of 102 runs, leading India to chase down a target of 289 with 14 balls to spare.

