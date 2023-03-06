RCB vs MI, WPL 2023: Dream 11 team prediction, when, where to watch?

Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against each other for one of the most anticipated matches of the Women Premier League on Monday at IST 7:30 pm at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians had a dream start against Gujarat Giants on March 4 (Saturday) where Harmanpreet Kaur and co. slammed 207 runs and won the inaugural match of the WPL by 143 runs (highest run margin win in WPL). Whereas, Smriti Mandhana led RCB conceded 223 (highest team score in WPL) runs in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals and lost their first match by 60 runs.

RCB will try their best to recover with a win whereas MI will walk down the ground to bag up another victory.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Mumbai Indians Women

Yastika Bhatia, S Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, H Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, HY Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Issy wong

BENCH: Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, CL Tryon, H Graham, N Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

S Mandhana(C), DD Kasat, HC Knight, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt

BENCH : Indrani Roy, D van Niekerk, EA Burns, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, KR Zanzad, SS Pawar

When and Where Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will take place?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at IST 7:30 pm.

Where to watch the live telecast between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live telecast will be available on Sports 18 channels.



Where to catch the live stream battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live stream will be available on Jio Cinema website and app.