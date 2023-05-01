RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on Monday (May 1) in the 43rd match of IPL 2023. The clash will start at 7:30 pm at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG is one up against RCB this season after defeating them in a nail biting clash at the Chinnaswamy stadium on April 10. In the previous match KL Rahul and Co chased down a huge total of 212 runs in the last ball of the match. Some power hitting from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis changed the whole momentum of the game and Avesh Khan won it for his team by taking a single in the last ball.

For RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in a great touch as he is currently at the second spot in the orange cap run and his team would expect him to to score along with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Bangalore is struggling with their middle order as the team looks very much dependent on the top three batters. Lucknow, on the other hand had shown impressive temperament towards the game and are currently at the 2nd spot in the points table.

Both teams will meet with some thrilling actions for the second time in the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are at the sixth place with four losses in eight games will want to improve their place in the points table. Whereas Lucknow will be aiming to top the table with today’s win.

Match Details: RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 43

Date and Time: MAY 1, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow



Captain: Virat Kohli

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Kyle Mayers

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Josh Hazlewood



RCB vs LSG, My Dream 11 team:

Virat Kohli ©, Nicholas Pooran (vc), KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB vs LSG Probable XIs



RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudesai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Vijyakumar Vyshak

LSG probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi