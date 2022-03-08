RCB's new logo ahead of IPL 2022 sparks meme feast, netizens say, 'when you unbox your trophy box'

The month of March began and so did the excitement of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which is all set to take place from 26 at the Wankhede stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also announced the schedule for TATA IPL 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune.

With all the excitement around the 15th edition of the tournament and fans getting excited, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), decided to gift fans with a new logo.

The new logo on their social media handles is in black and gold, with an RCB Unbox written with a massive golden Lion rampant in gold outline.

While RCB did not say much regarding the new logo, on Instagram, posted a video about the same and captioned it, "RCB UNBOX, 12th March 2022, #ForOur12thMan. Watch this space for more".

Soon after the new logo came to light, fans could not keep calm and started their meme feast and speculations as to why the change was made.

When you unbox your trophy box pic.twitter.com/3lR9xihN2r — (@ImLokii45) March 7, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad:

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suyahs Prabhudesai

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karan Sharma, Siddharth Kaul.