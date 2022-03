Tata IPL 2022: List of franchises your favourite team is scheduled to play against

So let's have a look at each team and their scheduled games.

After the mega auction, the one thing fans were awaiting was the venues for the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and the schedule. With the cash-rich tournament all set to commence on March 26, the 15th edition will take place for more than two months and the final is scheduled to take place on May 29.

The 10 teams have been devided into two virtual groups - in group A, there are teams Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while in Group B, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT) have been added.

Each team will be playing two matches against teams of their own group and the one situated on the same spot in the other group. They will play one match against the other teams of the other group. According to the new rule, every team will play a total of 14 games during the league stage.

