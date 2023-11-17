Headlines

'Raw emotions and pure joy': BCCI shares Team India's dressing room scenes after World Cup semi-final win vs NZ

‘Raw emotions and pure joy’: BCCI shares Team India's dressing room scenes after World Cup semi-final win vs NZ

The atmosphere in the dressing room following their victory against New Zealand was electric, filled with energy and excitement.

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

The Indian cricket team has successfully advanced to the final of the 2023 World Cup, bringing them one step closer to securing their third ODI World Cup title. Their previous victories in 1983 and 2011 have set the stage for an exciting potential triumph. Led by the talented Rohit Sharma, Team India secured their spot in the final with a resounding win in the semi-finals. The atmosphere in the dressing room following their victory against New Zealand was electric, filled with energy and excitement. The players reveled in their success, from the stadium to the hotel, where they were greeted by adoring fans.

In celebration of this momentous win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a captivating video capturing the post-victory moments. The Indian cricket players basked in the glory of their achievement, signing autographs, exchanging congratulations, and sharing joyful moments. Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner, was also present in the dressing room, having witnessed the thrilling semi-final match from the stands.

As the Indian players exited the stadium and prepared to board the bus, a throng of eager fans awaited them outside. The excitement extended beyond the stadium, with people lining up outside the hotel to welcome the team. Inside the hotel lobby, fans crowded together, while the presence of the police ensured the players' security.

Regarding the match itself, it was truly unforgettable. Virat Kohli etched his name in history by scoring his 50th ODI century, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first bowler to secure three five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the 50-over World Cup. These exceptional performances propelled India to the final of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma made a powerful start, smashing an aggressive 47 runs off just 22 balls, setting the tone for the entire innings. Shubman Gill carried on the momentum, swiftly accumulating runs while Kohli settled into his rhythm.

Mohammed Shami's exceptional performance made him the first player to achieve three five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the World Cup. Not stopping there, he claimed two more wickets, surpassing Ashish Nehra's record of 6 for 23 against England in the 2003 World Cup. Shami's outstanding bowling figures established a new record for the best-ever performance in a World Cup knockout fixture.

