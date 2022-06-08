Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba opens 101 Sukanya Samridhi accounts on daughter's birthday

Ravindra Jadeja with Rivaba Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has often made headlines for his cricketing abilities. This time, it is the all-rounder’s charitable work that has caught the attention of internet users. On the occasion of his daughter Nidhyana's birthday, announced that his wife Rivaba Jadeja will be opening 101 Sukanaya Samridhi accounts at Jamnagar's post office.

Ravindra Jadeja announced that the couple has made a noble effort by opening 101 Sukanya Samridhi Accounts at Jamnagar's post office. They have made an initial deposit of Rs 11,000 per account.

Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently recovering from a rib injury that saw him miss the last three weeks of the IPL 2022, proudly added that this philanthropic act by him and his wife Rivaba has been done in line with the “noble dream and inspiration” of PM Narendra Modi.

Jadeja further thanked the Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan and the department of post for providing necessary assistance to carry out the philanthropic work. It is important to mention here that Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- the ruling party in India.