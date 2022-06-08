BCCI announces squad for the upcoming women's ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka

Indian women's cricket team

Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as Indian women’s team ODI captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, starting from June 23. The move was made after Mithali Raj announced her retirement on Wednesday. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy, respectively.

READ: India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch and Weather report for India vs South Africa match

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

READ: KL Rahul ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa due to injury, Rishabh Pant to lead the side