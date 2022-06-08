India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch and Weather report for India vs South Africa match

Arun Jaitley Stadium

India is all set to host South Africa for a five-match T20I series, starting from June 9. The first T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. South Africa will assemble as a team for a T20I series for the first time after the 2021 T20I World Cup last year.

READ: KL Rahul ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa due to injury, Rishabh Pant to lead the side

The Indian team was already playing without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in this series but with KL Rahul ruled out due to injury along with Kuldeep Yadav, the Indian team will be led by Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

It will be interesting to see the playing combination of the Indian team and how the youngsters perform during this series without key important players.

India vs South Africa weather forecast

The India vs South Africa T20I is expected to play under extreme heat. The temperature will range between 31 and 43°C. Widespread areas of smoke and haze are expected. The wind will be flowing from the northeast at 13-19 kph. The pitch is batting-friendly. It also helps bowlers to swing in either way during the initial stages of the game.

READ: India vs South Africa, 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I match

India vs South Africa pitch report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.