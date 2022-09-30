Ravindra Jadeja posts a mysterious tweet, calls Sanjay Manjrekar as his 'Dear Friend'

Ravindra Jadeja on Sanjay Manjrekar

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja left his fans dumbfounded by calling former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar as his "dear friend" while watching him on television.

The Indian all-rounder, who is recovering from a knee injury, shared a picture of Manjrekar on social and wrote, “Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar.” The photo was clicked from a TV telecast of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022 where the former cricketer is on commentary duty.

Jadeja and Manjrekar's bitter history dates back to 2019 when Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer during the 50-over World Cup semi-final.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said during commentary.

The statement back then didn't go down well Jadeja, who took to Twitter and wrote, "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea."

Subsequently, after Jadeja’s excellent performance against New Zealand in the semi-final, which India lost by a close margin, Manjrekar had said “By bits and pieces of sheer brilliance, he’s ripped me apart on all fronts,” trying to compensate for his earlier comment.

To add to the drama, after the recent Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan, Manjrekar asked Jadeja, on air, if he was okay to talk to him for broadcasters Star Sports.

Jadeja had replied, “Absolutely, I don’t have any problem.”

Jadeja who is currently out of action owing to a knee injury, shared this post, the context of which is not yet completely known.