Raipur cricket stadium to host IND vs AUS 4th T20I on generators due to unpaid electric bills

Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli spotted holidaying in London with family amid break from white-ball cricket

'Lollypop de diya bande ko': Harbhajan Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from South Africa T20Is

Weather update: IMD predicts rain in UP, MP, Chattisgarh; check detailed forecast here

Apple iPhone users' sensitive information can leak out, company has announced...

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Virat Kohli spotted holidaying in London with family amid break from white-ball cricket

'Lollypop de diya bande ko': Harbhajan Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from South Africa T20Is

Weather update: IMD predicts rain in UP, MP, Chattisgarh; check detailed forecast here

India's strongest XI for SA T20Is

10 Tiniest snakes in the world

​10 things to do before 2023 ends​ 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

Karan Johar bashes Abhishek Kumar for ‘abnormal reaction’ post fight with Sunny Arya in BB17: ‘Aapka kya adhikaar hai…'

Animal review: Sandeep Reddy Vanga serves toxicity, misogyny in violent yet entertaining film, elevated by Ranbir Kapoor

HomeCricket

Cricket

Raipur cricket stadium to host IND vs AUS 4th T20I on generators due to unpaid electric bills

This unique situation arose as the stadium's power supply was disconnected five years ago.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur is set to host the fourth T20I between India and Australia on Friday. However, due to unpaid electric bills amounting to INR 3.16 crore since 2009, the venue will rely on generators to power the floodlights.

This unique situation arose as the stadium's power supply was disconnected five years ago. Consequently, the floodlights will be exclusively powered by generators. In an attempt to address this issue, the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association requested a temporary connection. Unfortunately, this connection only provides power to the spectators' gallery and the boxes.

The report states that Ashok Khandelwal, the in-charge of Raipur Rural Circle, has requested an increase in the power of the temporary connection from 200 KV to 1000 KV. This is to ensure that the floodlights can function throughout the contest. The application for this request has been approved, but the work is yet to commence. This is concerning as there are only a few hours left before the match begins.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, which is India's 50th international venue, was inaugurated in 2008. Over the years, it has hosted several matches for Team India as well as some Indian Premier League (IPL) contests.

Initially, the maintenance of the venue was supposed to be handled by the Public Works Department (PWD), with the Sports Department responsible for the expenditures. However, a dispute has arisen between these two departments regarding an unpaid bill.

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh media coordinator Tarunesh Singh Parihar said:

"As far as the stadium lights are concerned, I don't know how much bill is outstanding but a temporary connection has been taken in the name of CSCS."

The venue has received multiple warnings from the electricity department regarding unpaid bills, yet no effort has been made to settle the outstanding amount thus far.

It is important to highlight that Raipur was not the original choice to host the contest. Initially, the fourth T20I was designated for the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

READ| 'Lollypop de diya bande ko': Harbhajan Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from South Africa T20Is

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Massive 50-metre-tall mobile tower stolen in Uttar Pradesh, details inside

Manipur's oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with centre, Amit Shah says 'historic milestone'

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, but this 90s superstar was originally considered for Darr; he still regrets losing it

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man at Berkshire, dies at 99

Mohammed Shami to not play in Test series against South Africa? BCCI gives major update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE