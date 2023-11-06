This player has scored most runs in ODI World Cup 2023 so far, not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Rachin

One of the most sought-after prizes at the ICC World Cup is "most run scorer." Know which player has scored the most runs till now.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 began on November 5, 2023, and will conclude on November 19. India has hosted the 13th ODI World Cup edition. Audiences have witnessed thrilling and many chilling moments up till now. Some of the best players in the world are competing in the ICC World Cup.

In India's match against South Africa, Virat Kohli joined legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for the most centuries in ODIs (49).

One of the most sought-after prizes at the ICC World Cup is "most run scorer." First given out in 1975, the Golden Bat Award goes to the player with the most runs. Glenn Turner of New Zealand was the first batter to win the Golden Bat Award; during the 1975 World Cup, he amassed 333 runs. In addition to Turner, three other New Zealand players have also taken home the trophy: Martin Crowe, Matthew Hayden, and Martin Guptill in 1992, 2007 and 2015, respectively.

Here's the updated list of the 'most run scorers in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023' among global players:

Quinton de kock - SA - 550 Virat Kohli - IND - 543 Rachin Ravindra - NZ - 523 Rohit Sharma - IND - 442 David Warner - AUS - 428 Daryl Mitchell - NZ - 375 Aiden Markram - SA - 371 Rassie van der Dussen - SA - 366 Mohammad Rizwan - PAK - 359 Abdullah Shafique - PAK - 336

It should be intriguing to watch which batter scores the most runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and gives the world's finest bowlers a hard time in this exciting competition including major names and great players.