Qualification scenarios for each team to secure semifinal spot in the ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan's seven-wicket victory in the ICC World Cup on Tuesday kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. Unfortunately, this result also marked the end of Bangladesh's journey in the tournament, making them the first team to be eliminated.

This thrilling match was the 31st of the round-robin phase, leaving us with only 14 matches before the four semi-finalists are determined for the knockout stage. The competition is heating up as Pakistan's win, along with New Zealand's two consecutive losses and Australia's impressive comeback, has intensified the battle for the top spots on the points table.

As we approach the crucial stage of the tournament, it seems highly likely that India and South Africa will secure their places in the semi-finals. However, the remaining teams are still fighting fiercely for their chance to advance.

Now, let's take a closer look at the current standings in the race to the semi-finals, listed in order of their positions on the points table:

India, Position: No. 1

Points: 12

Matches left: vs Sri Lanka, South Africa and Netherlands

Securing seven wins in the round-robin games ensures a spot in the semi-finals, placing the hosts, India, just one victory away from securing their place in the semi-finals.

South Africa, Position: No. 2

Points: 10

Matches left: vs New Zealand, India and Afghanistan

The Proteas are in need of two additional victories to alleviate their concerns, yet they face formidable opponents in upcoming matches against New Zealand and India. However, even if they were to narrowly lose those two games and secure a triumph against Afghanistan, their chances of advancing to the semifinals remain high due to their commendable net run rate.

New Zealand, Position: No. 3

Points: 8

Matches left: vs South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

The New Zealand team currently find themselves two wins away from securing a spot in the semi-finals. However, their path to victory is not without obstacles, as they face three formidable opponents in their upcoming matches. If they suffer significant losses in one or two of their next three matches, their chances of advancing could become uncertain and precarious.

Australia, Position: No. 4

Points: 8

Matches left: vs England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

The Australians, who have lifted the ODI World Cup trophy five times, seem to have peaked at the right time after a horrendous start that saw them lose their first two matches. They are now in search of at least two more wins, but based on their current form, they appear to be strong favorites for the semi-finals. They have upcoming matches against the struggling England, Afghanistan, and the eliminated Bangladesh.

Pakistan, Position: No. 5

Points: 6

Matches left: vs New Zealand and England

Pakistan has managed to salvage their hopes by securing a much-needed victory against Bangladesh, winning with an impressive seven-wicket margin. Not only has this win bolstered their net run rate, but it has also propelled them to the coveted fifth position on the points table.

Nevertheless, Pakistan's destiny no longer rests solely in their hands. Their future now hinges on the outcomes of other matches, in addition to their own imperative requirement of securing victories in their final two games. Should they achieve this feat, and if New Zealand and Afghanistan stumble in their remaining matches, the possibility of Babar Azam & Co sneaking into the next stage becomes a tantalizing prospect.

Afghanistan, Position: No. 6

Points: 6

Matches left: vs Netherlands, Australia and South Africa

Afghanistan has emerged as one of the most captivating teams to watch in this World Cup, particularly due to their remarkable victories over three former champions: England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. These triumphs have allowed them to remain in contention for a spot in the semifinals. In order to reach the coveted six-win mark, they must defeat their remaining three opponents and hope for England to overcome Australia.

Sri Lanka, Position: No. 7

Points: 4

Matches left: vs India, Bangladesh and New Zealand

With only two wins in six matches, Sri Lanka is practically eliminated from the race to the semifinals, although they still have a mathematical chance of staying in. Their primary objective now is to secure an outside chance by winning their remaining three matches and hoping for a downturn in the campaigns of Australia or New Zealand.

Netherlands, Position: No. 8

Points: 4

Matches left: vs Afghanistan, England, India

The Men in Orange have captured the hearts of cricket fans throughout this tournament, reaching their moment of glory with a remarkable victory against the South Africans. Currently, their chances of advancing in the rankings rely on the Australians and New Zealanders losing all their matches, while the Dutch must triumph over their next three opponents, including India.

Bangladesh (Eliminated), Position: No. 9

Points: 2

England, Position: No. 10

Points: 2

Matches left: vs Australia, Netherlands and Pakistan

To secure a spot in the semi-finals, England's chances now rely heavily on a miraculous turn of events. They must achieve three consecutive victories, significantly enhance their net run rate, and pray for favorable outcomes in other matches that could potentially upend the current standings.