Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Big trouble for India cricketer as Sapna Gill takes this step

Prithvi Shaw and Sapna Gill

It seems that controversy involving the young India opener Prithvi Shaw and social media influencer Sapna Gill will not end soon as Sapna filed a complaint with Mumbai Airport Police Station on Monday (February 20) accusing Prithvi Shaw for ‘outraging her modesty’. The woman has also named Shaw’s friend Ashish Yadav, whose car's windshield was damaged in a fight which happened outside a hotel in Mumbai between Sapna and her friends and Shaw’s friend over a selfie.

Sapna filed the complaint after she was granted bail by the court. It may be recalled that Sapna was in custody after she and 7 other people were booked by Mumbai Police for vandalising the car of Prithvi Shaw's friend.

Sapna Gill’s complaint Prithvi Shaw has been registered under sections 34 (criminal act with common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 146 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly offence committed in prosecution), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (use of criminal force), 354 (outrage of modesty) and 509 (advantage of proximity, gesture to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal code.

In her complaint, Sapna has claimed that Prithvi Shaw inappropriately touched her and pushed her during the scuffle.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw’s childhood friend Arjun Tendulkar has come out in support of the young India cricketer. Arjun, who is the son of legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, has played a lot of cricket with Shaw and the two share a strong bond.

"Stay strong boy, always with you through good and bad times @prithvishaw," Arjun Tendulkar posted. He posted one more story on Instagram in which he shared a picture from the U-14 days with Shaw.