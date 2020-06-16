Pink-ball Test series against Australia 'will be challenging for sure': Rohit Sharma

With cricket trying to come back to noprmacy amid the coroanvirus pandemic, Indain fans are waiting for the clash agianst Australia which is to take place later this year.

India is scheduled to play Australia in December, with the second Test being a day-night fixture in Adelaide from December 11. The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Tests will begin on December 26 and January 3 respectively.

Talking about the day-night fixture, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that the pink ball Test will be challenging. Rohit was having a question and answer session on Instagram where he gave his take on fans' queries.

When he was asked about his preparations for the pink ball Test in Australia by a fan, Rohit replied, "will be challenging for sure."

During the interaction, Rohit also said that he enjoys seeing Australian star batsman Steve Smith and England cricketer Jason Roy bat.

As for the Hitman, he would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians (MI) had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was

suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.