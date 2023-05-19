PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 66th game of the Indian Premier League 2023. The match will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala and will be the last group stage game for both teams. Currently, PBKS is in 8th place in the points tally, having won six out of 13 games, while RR is in sixth position, also with six wins out of 13 matches. The outcome of this game may not have a significant impact on PBKS' chances of qualifying for the playoffs, but RR could advance if they manage to secure a victory.

In their previous game against the Delhi Capitals, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl. DC put up an impressive 213 runs for the loss of only two wickets, with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw leading the charge with a 94-run partnership for the first wicket. Shaw scored 54 runs off 38 deliveries, while Rilee Rossouw made a crucial contribution with 82 runs off 37 deliveries. PBKS lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in the second over for a duck, but Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone both scored half-centuries. Livingstone, in particular, had an outstanding performance, making 94 runs off 48 deliveries, his highest individual score in the IPL. However, PBKS fell short of the target by 15 runs, only managing to make 198 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Rossouw was awarded the Player of the Match award.

RR, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating defeat in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground in Jaipur. RCB won the toss and elected to bat, putting up a total of 171 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. In response, RR were dismissed for a paltry 59 runs in just 10.3 overs, with only two batters managing to score in double digits.

Match Details

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 66

Date and Time: May 19th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

WicketKeepers: Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh

READ| Virat Kohli’s video call to Anushka Sharma goes viral, internet erupts