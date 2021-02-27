Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PES vs ISL Pakistan Super League 2021

After the Friday heist against the Quetta Gladiators, the Peshawar Zalmi side will be on cloud nine. However, they will be up against the only yet undefeated side in this year's tournament, Islamabad United. The Islamabad side has won both their encounters and will be confident coming into their third game.

Zalmi, who after the last night's win are in the second spot and will be eyeing the top spot in Saturday's clash.

Dream11 Prediction – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United – 10th match of Pakistan Super League 2021

PES vs ISL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

PES vs ISLProbable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

Islamabad United: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United My Dream11 Playing XI

Phil Salt, Haider Ali(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf(vc), Saqib Mahmood, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, February 27. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz(c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran

Islamabad United: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan(c), Fawad Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Paul Stirling, Chris Jordan, Colin Munro, Reece Topley, Faheem Ashraf, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Check Dream11 Prediction / PES Dream11 Team / ISL Dream11 Team / Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team / Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.