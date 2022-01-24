'Pakistan a better side than India': Shoaib Akhtar blows war bugle ahead of T20 World Cup

Team India suffered their first loss against Pakistan at a World Cup match last year when the Men in Blue were beaten by Babar Azam's side in the T20I World Cup. Shoaib Akhtar feels that Pakistan are capable of repeating their heroics when the two teams clash once again in the ICC T20I World 2022, scheduled later this year.

Defending champions Australia will be hosting the event this time around, and once again, India and Pakistan have been pitted in the same group. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared the schedule of the 2022 T20I World Cup, with India scheduled to take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Former Pakistani legend Shoaib Akhtar has blown the war bugle well ahead of the show-piece even claiming that the Green Army will defeat India once again and extend their winning streak over the Men in Blue to two matches.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' made his bold prediction to news agency ANI and stated, "We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 cricket. It's the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it's normal for India to lose."

Under Babar Azam's captaincy, Pakistan were able to break their jinx and register their maiden World Cup win over India in T20 World Cup last year.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's brilliant contribution helped his side past their arch-rivals and after overcoming fellow hopefuls New Zealand in the group stage, Pakistan reached the semifinals of the World Cup.

They were defeated by eventual-champions Australia in the penultimate clash and the Green Army will be hoping of going all the way in this year's T20I World Cup edition.