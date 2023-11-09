NZ vs SL: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep semis hope alive, Pakistan out of the race?

With a total of 10 points in the league stage, New Zealand has positioned themselves strongly for the knockout stage.

New Zealand ended their 4-match losing streak in style by thrashing Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9. This victory has put them in a strong position in the race to the 2023 World Cup semi-finals, marking their 5th win of the tournament after a 21-day break.

Despite the threat of rain, the weather held up, allowing New Zealand to dominate both with the bat and ball. This outstanding performance has given them a fantastic opportunity to reach the semi-finals of the ODI showpiece event for the fourth consecutive time.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, New Zealand showcased their all-round bowling prowess in Bengaluru. Trent Boult rediscovered his form, taking 3 wickets, while Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, and Rachin Ravindra each claimed 2 wickets, successfully dismissing Sri Lanka for a mere 171 runs. Although there was a frustrating 43-run 10-wicket partnership by Maheesh Theekshana, the 1996 champions, it was not enough to challenge New Zealand's bowlers.

India, South Africa, and Australia have already secured their spots in the semi-finals, while New Zealand is on the verge of joining them. Thanks to their impressive victory over Sri Lanka, where they chased down a target of 172 with ease, the BlackCaps have a significant advantage in terms of net run rate.

With a total of 10 points in the league stage, New Zealand has positioned themselves strongly for the knockout stage. However, the race for the remaining spot is still open between Pakistan and Afghanistan, both tied at 8 points after playing 8 games each. Unfortunately for them, their chances seem dim after New Zealand's dominant performance.

Pakistan will face England in their final league game on Saturday, while Afghanistan will take on South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday, November 10. To secure place in the semifinals Pakistan must win against England by almost 288 runs if they bat first and if they bat second they must reach the target within 6 overs(maximum).