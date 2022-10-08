NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan tri-series match in India

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I live streaming

After beating Bangladesh in the first match of the highly anticipated tri-series in New Zealand, Babar Azam's men will next face off against the Kiwis at Hagley Oval on Saturday. The Men in Green dished out a clinical performance as they defeated the Bangla Tigers by 21 runs.

While Mohammad Rizwan continued his rich vein of form by scoring an unbeaten 78-run inning, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz also starred for Pakistan as they combined for five wickets between them.

New Zealand meanwhile will play their first match of the tri-series on Saturday. The Black Caps come into this fixture on the back of a T20I series win over the West Indies and will look to continue to build steam ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Here's all you need to know about New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series will be played on Saturday, October 8.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series match begin?

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series live on TV in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series will not be telecasted on any TV channels in India.

Where can you watch New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series live streaming in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I of tri-series live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website in India.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I probable playing XI

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, SH Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani