NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli reveals for how long he will play in all three formats for Team India

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts on his probable future plans as a player ahead of India's first Test match against New Zealand of the two-match series.

Virat revealed how he might be quitting from at least one format of the game but for now, he is will play in all three for three more years.

“My mindset is on the bigger picture as I prepare myself for a rigorous three years from now and after that, we might have a different conversation,” Kohli told Sportstar when asked if he is considering quitting at least one format of the game post the 2021 World Cup.

“It’s not a conversation you can hide away from in any manner. It is around eight years now that I have been playing 300 days a year, which includes traveling and practice sessions. And intensity is right up there all the time. It does take a toll on you,” he added.

The 31-year-old has taken small breaks off the game to keep himself fresh over the past years. During his absence, vice-captain Rohit Sharma has led the Men In Blue on multiple occasions. The next couple of years is going to be jampacked for international cricket with back-to-back T20 World Cup competitions in 2020 and 2021 and also the ICC World Cup in 2023.

“It’s not that the players are not thinking about it all the time. We do choose to take a lot more breaks individually even though the schedule might not allow you to. Especially guys, who play all the formats,” Virat said.

“Periodic breaks seem to work pretty okay for me. At a time where the body can’t take anymore, maybe when I am 34 or 35, we will have a different conversation."

"For the next two to three years I have no issues at all. I can keep going on with the same intensity and also understand that the team wants a lot of my contribution in the next two to three years so that I can ease into another transition that we faced five-six years ago,” Kohli added.

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from February 21.