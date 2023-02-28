NZ vs ENG: New Zealand beat England by 1 run in a nail-biting finish to level test series

Source: Twitter

New Zealand registered a historical comeback on Tuesday (February 28) after defeating England in the fourth Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington. An entrancing test match finished on the final day after a 5-day rollercoaster when New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner dismissed England tailender batter James Anderson to claim 1 run victory and Leveled the two-match series by 1-1.

Chasing 435 runs in the first inning New Zealand fell short by 226 runs and were enforced the follow-on by England. Kiwis came back stronger and started the second inning with a 149-run partnership for the first wicket. Later former captain Kane Williamson came out blazing and scored a much-required century and was dismissed at the score of 132. Tom Blundell 90 helped New Zealand to put up a satisfactory total of 483 after the follow-on.

England came out to chase 256 but lost early wickets and were 80 for 5 at a moment. Former Captain Joe Root held tight from one side, however, couldn't stand tall and was dismissed by Wagner at 95. With England needing 2 runs to win, James Anderson caught behind and helped the host to 1 run chronicle win in a nail-biting finish. New Zealand became the third team to win a Test match after following on in a history of 146 years. Neil Banger was the highest wicket-taker and took four wickets for New Zealand.

No better game in the world than Test cricket. What a finish!!! #NZvENG — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) February 28, 2023

My bad! A repeat of the Edgbaston 2005 ashes test. A win by 2 runs and a strangle down the leg side to dismiss the last man. #ENGvsNZ #Wellington February 28, 2023

Many players like Ashwin and Labuschagne from around the world tweeted about the Wellington Test being one of the best tests of all time.