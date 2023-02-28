Search icon
NZ vs ENG: New Zealand beat England by 1 run in a nail-biting finish to level test series

Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

New Zealand registered a historical comeback on Tuesday (February 28) after defeating England in the fourth Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington. An entrancing test match finished on the final day after a 5-day rollercoaster when New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner dismissed England tailender batter James Anderson to claim 1 run victory and Leveled the two-match series by 1-1. 

Chasing 435 runs in the first inning New Zealand fell short by 226 runs and were enforced the follow-on by England. Kiwis came back stronger and started the second inning with a 149-run partnership for the first wicket. Later former captain Kane Williamson came out blazing and scored a much-required century and was dismissed at the score of 132. Tom Blundell 90 helped New Zealand to put up a satisfactory total of 483 after the follow-on. 

England came out to chase 256 but lost early wickets and were 80 for 5 at a moment. Former Captain Joe Root held tight from one side, however, couldn't stand tall and was dismissed by Wagner at 95. With England needing 2 runs to win, James Anderson caught behind and helped the host to 1 run chronicle win in a nail-biting finish. New Zealand became the third team to win a Test match after following on in a history of 146 years. Neil Banger was the highest wicket-taker and took four wickets for New Zealand.

 

Many players like Ashwin and Labuschagne from around the world tweeted about the Wellington Test being one of the best tests of all time.

