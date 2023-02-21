Search icon
‘Not greedy for a position in BCCI’, former Indian batsman backs KL Rahul

Former India opener Akash Chopra who is now involved in an online banter with ex-Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad over KL Rahul’s current form has recently posted a tweet backing KL Rahul

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Former India opener Akash Chopra who is now involved in an online banter with ex-Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad over KL Rahul’s current form, has recently posted a tweet backing KL Rahul where he talked about Rahul’s batting average in the year 2021-22 in SENA countries. Chopra said that Rahul’s batting average in SENA countries is better than many Indian players including Virat Kohli.

According to the data posted by Akash Chopra on Twitter, Rahul has scored 541 runs in SENA countries in his 14 innings last year at a batting average of 38.64 and has the third-best average standing behind Indian Captain, Rohit Sharma (Avg 43.15) and Washington Sundar (Avg 42) who has played only 1 test match.

 “Indian batters in SENA countries. Maybe, this is the reason selectors/coach/captain are backing KLR. He’s played 2 Tests at home (ongoing BGT) during this period, No, I don’t need a BCCI role as a selector/coach. I don’t need any mentor, coaching role at any IPL team either,” tweeted Chopra. 

Earlier, Venkatesh Prasad had criticised Rahul after he was kept in the squad for the upcoming two Test matches against Australia even after his bad performance in both Tests against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Rahul has scored 20, 17 and 1 in his last three innings and has not surpassed the score of 23 in his last 10 Test innings.

 

