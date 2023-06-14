'Not Bad': Rishabh Pant shares video of quick recovery, climbs stairs without crutches - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant has been keeping his fans and followers informed about his journey of rehabilitation and recovery following a near-fatal car accident in December 2022.

The incident occurred when Pant was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother. Unfortunately, his car collided with a divider on the interstate leading to Uttarakhand and even caught fire. However, thanks to the quick thinking of onlookers who broke the windows to help him escape, Pant survived the ordeal.

Following the accident, Pant was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in Dehradun, where he underwent plastic surgery to conceal his scars and receive treatment for his burns. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then decided to fly him to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he underwent surgery to correct some recent and prior injuries to his right knee.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Pant has shown remarkable resilience and determination in his recovery. His fans and followers have been eagerly following his progress, and he has been keeping them updated on his social media accounts.

Pant recently shared a video of himself ascending the stairs at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). In the accompanying caption, the young athlete expressed gratitude for his speedy recovery and acknowledged the challenges of even simple tasks, such as climbing stairs.

“Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes," read the caption of the post.

Not bad yaar Rishabh . Simple things can be difficult sometimes pic.twitter.com/XcF9rZXurG — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 14, 2023

Recently, a BCCI official announced that Rishabh Pant's recovery has exceeded expectations and he is making excellent progress towards full health. As a result, his return to the field could happen very soon. This news is undoubtedly a source of great relief and excitement for both his fans and the squad.

“Let’s make it clear that Pant never had multiple surgeries, as was speculated. There was much anxiety over another surgery. He was monitored every fortnight. Fortunately, his progress has been better than expected. This is a big boost for him. It could mean his comeback can happen a lot earlier than what was first expected,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by TOI.

“He is in good spirits. He can now walk considerably longer without a crutch. The focus of his rehab is now largely on strengthening. He should be in the back-to-play phase training soon,” they added.

READ| 'He should be there in the team': Harbhajan Singh on Mumbai Indians star pacer ahead of IND vs WI T20Is