'He should be there in the team': Harbhajan Singh on Mumbai Indians star pacer ahead of IND vs WI T20Is

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed his belief that Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Akash Madhwal deserves a maiden call-up to the Indian T20I team. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play five T20Is against the West Indies in August this year.

Madhwal's performance for MI in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) was nothing short of brilliant. He picked up 14 wickets in just eight games, including a five-wicket haul against the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. The pacer proved to be one of MI's most reliable bowlers in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Harbhajan Singh is advocating for a new-look Indian squad for the West Indies series and believes that Akash Madhwal should be included. In a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan shared his thoughts on Madhwal and other players he would like to see in India's bowling department.

"I will take Axar [Patel] as the all-rounder and then the two spinners in [Ravi] Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal. Akash Madhwal had a great IPL and I feel he should be there in the team as well."

Harbhajan also expressed his desire to witness the explosive southpaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, make his debut for India in the T20Is against the West Indies. Singh believes that Jaiswal would be an excellent opening partner for Shubman Gill.

Jaiswal's performance in the IPL 2023 season for the Rajasthan Royals was nothing short of remarkable, as he scored an impressive 625 runs in just 14 matches. Additionally, he has been a prolific run-scorer for Mumbai in domestic cricket, further solidifying his credentials as a top-class batsman.

Pairing Jaiswal with Gill could prove to be a promising combination, as Gill himself had a fantastic IPL 2023 season, scoring a whopping 890 runs.

"Shubman Gill will definitely be one of the openers. I would like to see them try Yashasvi Jaiswal as the other opener. He has had an incredible IPL season and has also done well wherever he has got an opportunity. I feel he is ready for the biggest stage.

"They can even try him in the senior team that's how good he has been. Ruturaj Gaikwad would be my third opener."

