Not able to win World Cups does not mean that we are playing bad cricket, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Since winning the inaugural edition of the Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, India hasn't been able to clinch the trophy. In last year`s T20 World Cup in the UAE, India went into the tournament as favorites but made an early exit in the Super 10 stage.

READ: Indian Women's table tennis team starts off its campaign with a win against South Africa in the Commonwealth Games 2022

"We haven't got the results in the World Cups but that doesn`t mean we were playing bad cricket for so many years. I don`t agree that we were playing conservative cricket. If you lose one odd game in the World Cup, it seems we were doing things wrong and we did not take our chances. But if you look at overall games, we have played leading into the World Cup, we won probably 80 percent of our games. If you are conservative, then I can`t understand how you are going to win these many games.

"We lost the World Cup, didn't qualify. It does happen, but that does not happen we were not playing freely or were scared. Lately, it is not like we have completely made changes. We have just given players the freedom to play their game, express themselves and not take any pressure. If you play freely, performances will come out," said Sharma ahead of the first T20I.

Sharma also requested people outside the Indian team to be patient in getting consistent results from them. "The people on the outside should maintain peace. The way we are playing cricket, there will be failures and results might not go our way, but it is okay as we are trying something and making effort to do something different.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar extends his wishes to the Indian Women's cricket team for the Commonwealth Games

"It can happen that mistakes take place but that does not mean that the players are bad and the team is not good. It's just that we are trying to do something new. With time, everyone has to change. We are changing, so people on the outside also need to change their minds."

Sharma admitted that there were some spots in the Indian team which need to be nailed in the run-up to the Men`s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November and has asked for the players in the T20I series against the West Indies to play freely as if they are playing for their state or franchise sides.